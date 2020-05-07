Sue Ann Watts My Dear Sue Ann, you changed me at your birth. Being your mother is my greatest joy. Nan and I celebrate every Mother's Day with you in our hearts full of our priceless memories of you. Our prayers of thanksgiving to God for our time together on earth. Until we are together again. All Our Love, Mom, John and Nan.

To plant a tree in memory of Sue Watts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.