Laura Ward If Roses Grow in Heaven, Lord, please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her that I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, but there's an ache within my heart that will never go away. – Unknown Author "Happy Mother's Day!" Love, Ashliegh, Michael and grandkids

To plant a tree in memory of Laura Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.