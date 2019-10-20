Janet Gillis Voss 03/22/1952 - 10/19/2018 A year ago you left this world and headed into the next. You led a full life, traveling the world with your family on The Last Wagon West. You had a love for the outdoors and were a friend to all of Gods creatures, adopting many. You settled down in Southwest Virginia close to your family where you hosted many wonderful picnics on your front lawn. You were a fabulous cook! You will be remembered for your kindness and beauty, A smile that could light up a room. Who could forget your baby blue eyes? Everyone who knew you was changed by you. You are missed every day by you sisters, brothers, daughter, grandchildren, many friends and all the furry lives you made better.

