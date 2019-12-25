In Loving Memory of Paul and June THOMASSON 5/29/2006 ~ 9/13/2006

Miss seeing your smiling faces but we hold your memories forever in our hearts.

Sadly missed by,

Children, Grandchildren

& Great-Grandchildren

To plant a tree in memory of PAUL AND JUNE THOMASSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.