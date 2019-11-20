Erica Rae Thomas 12/29/1980 ~ 11/20/2003 Those we love don't go away they walk beside us everyday...unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed! Love, Dad, Mom & Brad

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.