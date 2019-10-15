Jeffrey Byron Stiff 10/15/63 - 05-19-06 On his 13th Birthday in Heaven "Always at summer's end There comes that moment When memory brings in Gifts from the past. We see your face then, Glistening in the sun. We hear your laughter then shared by the wind. And in that glint of time. We feel you near again. As you were long ago, At summer's end." By Sascha Wagner Love, Mom and Dad (Curtis and Joyce)

