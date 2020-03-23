Vicki M. Stevens March 23, 1954 Today is your birthday in Heaven above. We think of you daily with all of our Love. May the winds blow softly and whisper in your ear, how much we love and miss you and wish you were here! Happy 66th Birthday! We love you with all of our Hearts! Wesley, Brandi, Kesha, JW, Ann, Karen and Grandkids

