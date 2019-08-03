Vicki M. Stevens You are in our hearts and thoughts Today and everyday for the last 2 years. Yesterday your Princess graduated as a U.S. Marine. We know you were watching closely over her and couldn't be more Proud. We Love and Miss you so very much. Wesley, Brandi, Kesha, Jay and grandkids
