Sheard, Emma and Roger STEVENS They won't be forgotten, but cherished every year. By the ones you made feel so special while you were here. We now pause to remember all the love you gave, and missing that love each and every day. Merry Christmas, until we meet again. Judy Gayle, Vickie, Benny and families
STEVENS, Sheard, Emma and Roger
To plant a tree in memory of Sheard STEVENS, Emma as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
