Onjelique C. Stevens 9/5/1982 - 3/27/2007 Merry Christmas beautiful angel. We love you and miss you dearly. Dragonfly kisses.. Momma, Daddy, GM, GD and all your special family and friends

To plant a tree in memory of Onjelique Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.