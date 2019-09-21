Gail STAFFORD STAFFORD ANNIVERSARY Barry and Gail's life together begin 51 years ago today on August 21, 1968, their fairytale ended on August 7, 2019. I will remember our 51st without you Gail, but my love for you lives on. Always & Forever Love, Barry

