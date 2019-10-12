Frances Pearl Conner Sowers 12/7/1946 - 10/12/2014 Today marks five years of missing you and thinking of you each day. We Miss You Mom, We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping We have you in our heart. Your loving children, Jackie, Teresa and Lisa
