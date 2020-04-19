Trey Colby Sorrells April 15, 1992 - October 11, 2018 Today you would be 28, but yet you're up in heaven. My son, my friend and my angel. I miss you every single day. I will never forget you my son! Please look over Mariah, Landon, myself and your family, we love you. Life is not the same without your craziness. You will never be forgotten. I'm always with you my son, as you are always with me. Love your mother. Penny

