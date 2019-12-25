In Loving Memory of
William A. (Bill Smitty)
SMITH
7/23/37 - 12/10/09
It's your tenth Christmas in Heaven with our Lord. We Love and miss you every day.
Sadly Missed, Love Always, Wife Helen, Children William (Priscilla), David & Darryl, Grandson Rico & Smith Family
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.