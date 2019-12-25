In Loving Memory of

William A. (Bill Smitty)

SMITH

7/23/37 - 12/10/09

It's your tenth Christmas in Heaven with our Lord. We Love and miss you every day.

Sadly Missed, Love Always, Wife Helen, Children William (Priscilla), David & Darryl, Grandson Rico & Smith Family

