Michael "Mike" Smith 11/13/1953 ~ 8/10/2008 ~Merry Christmas Mike~ In your honor we have again decorated the yard for Christmas. We all love and miss you very much. Special thanks to Darrell, Glenna, Phillip and Dean for their help. Your Loving wife, Marie daughter, Laura and your family & friends
