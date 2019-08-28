Leonard Roy (Jiggs) SLUSS 08/28/1920 - 01/25/2019 For the guidance and teaching mixed with Godly wisdom; for the help, support, good times, and happy laughter; for the wonderful memories; for setting an outstanding example of what a "remarkable" person should be; and for the special, sweet, unconditional love behind it all... Thank you Dad. You were the best. 2 Corin. 4:17 Missing you, Anita

