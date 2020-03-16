Neil Secrist 3/16/1984 - 6/5/2004 Precious memories of our special young man will live in our hearts forever. There isn't a day that goes by that you are not thought about several times Neil. We love and miss you so very much son. Happy Birthday Sweetheart! Dad, Mom and Ken, Eric, Sarah, Elijah, Grandma, Levis, Otis and all of your family & friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Neil Secrist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.