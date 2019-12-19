Pauline W. Robinson 12/19/1914 ~ 6/10/2012 Happy Birthday, Mom, on your 8th in Heaven. Forever in our hearts and memories. We Love and miss you so much. Sadly missed by, Lee, Shirley, Charlotte, Susie and all Grandchildren

