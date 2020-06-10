Pauline W. Robinson 12/19/1914 ~ 6/10/2012 Its been 8 years when today starts without you. You are still missed and loved very much. Forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by, Lee, Shirley, Charlotte, Susie and all Grandchildren

