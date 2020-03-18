Jonathan W. Powell 3/18/1989 ~ 4/25/2004 Years have passed. You're missed so much. I miss your smile and gentle touch. I miss your music, guitar in hand. Your one main dream was to have your own band. Happy 31st birthday. Your 16th anniversary in Heaven. Greatly missed and loved so much Love you, Dad.

