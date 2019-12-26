Carol Gezille Poindexter 7/21/1956 - 12/26/2016 Happy third anniversary in Heaven. You are sadly missed by your husband Steve kids Antwoine, Cory, Stephanie. I love you baby.
Poindexter, Carol Gezille
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Poindexter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.