Garland H. Overfelt Sr. A year ago, you left us To be in a better place! Our hearts still hold you dear, sweet Dad We still see you in the empty space. Your chair, your garden, your kitchen table All those familiar places. Your spirit remains within our hearts We miss you in every way. We rejoice in knowing we will see you again Come the Judgement Day. Lovingly remembered by your wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren

To plant a tree in memory of Garland Overfelt, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.