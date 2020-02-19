Garland H. Overfelt Sr. 11/25/1929 – 2/19/2019 It is hard to believe you left us and slipped into Heaven a year ago. Not a day goes by that we do not think of you. You were so vital in life. Those hands of yours that were never idle are now forever still. Our hearts are full - knowing that you had a life that was well lived. You are everywhere we look, in the spring flowers popping through the earth, budding trees and even the sound of singing frogs waking up from their winter's nap. You are still so loved and missed every day. The lessons you taught us still rings true in our heads. You were the best Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa that ever lived. The world is a quieter place without your laughter and sage advice, but you will live on into eternity in our hearts. We love and miss you dearly.

To plant a tree in memory of Garland Overfelt, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.