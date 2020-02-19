Garland H. Overfelt Sr. 11/25/1929 – 2/19/2019 It is hard to believe you left us and slipped into Heaven a year ago. Not a day goes by that we do not think of you. You were so vital in life. Those hands of yours that were never idle are now forever still. Our hearts are full - knowing that you had a life that was well lived. You are everywhere we look, in the spring flowers popping through the earth, budding trees and even the sound of singing frogs waking up from their winter's nap. You are still so loved and missed every day. The lessons you taught us still rings true in our heads. You were the best Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa that ever lived. The world is a quieter place without your laughter and sage advice, but you will live on into eternity in our hearts. We love and miss you dearly.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.