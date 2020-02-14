Freddie B. Olinger 10/4/1937 - 5/2/2019 Happy Valentine's Day, my Freddie B. I love you with all my heart and miss you terribly. The sweetest thing I've ever known is loving you and having your love. I know you are waiting. Rest in Peace. Your Wife and 'Honey' Gail

To plant a tree in memory of Freddie Olinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.