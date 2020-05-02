Freddie B. Olinger 10/4/1937 - 5/2/2019 A year ago today, you went to live with our Lord in heaven. Your body no longer suffers. My Freddie B., I love you still and miss you Terribly. Your Wife and 'Honey' Gail

