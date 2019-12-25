Freddie B. Olinger 10/4/1937 - 5/2/2019 Merry Christmas, my Freddie B. You made our home so beautiful with all of your outside lights and seven foot blue star. We enjoyed everything about the season together. Our home was filled with fun, happiness and love. I miss and love you and all that we shared more than I can say. You are my gift. Thank you for you. I know you are waiting for me. Rest in Peace. Your Wife and 'Honey' Gail
Freddie B. Olinger
