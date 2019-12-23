Angie W. Musser Two days before Christmas in 1959, our wonderful Mama, died 1200 miles from home. Since this year marks the 60th Anniversary of her homegoing my sister and I wish to honor our Mama's life. Love, Jo Ann M. Rumbley and Mary M. Bunnell
