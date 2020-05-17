Adrien Darnell Muse No one knows how much I miss you, no one knows the bitter pain. I have suffered since I lost you, life has never been the same. In my heart your memory lingers, sweet, tender, find and true. There is not a day, dear brother, that I do not think of you. It's your first anniversary in heaven baby,may you rest in paradise. Love always and forever, Ashley Muse

