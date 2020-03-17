Daniel Harrison Moore 2/11/1982 ~ 3/17/2003 11:11 Daniel, the sun still rises in the east and darkness falls at night, but nothing now seems quite the same, each day is not as bright. The birds still sing, the flowers grow, the breeze still whispers too, but it will never ever be the same world without you. It's so sad that you had to go, your leaving caused such pain, but you were so very loved and Earth's loss is Heaven's gain. We Will Love You Always, Mom & Dad, Kim, Jackie & Maggie, Angie, Jeffrey, Steven, Brian, Alex & Emily, Ashley & grandparent, James Lyons & grandparents in Heaven, Evelyn Lyons, and Dewey & Lucille Moore, & loving family & friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.