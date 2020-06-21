Theodore J. Mittelstetter Sr. 12/9/1936 – 4/7/2015 Today we reflect on our memories as we think of how blessed we were to call you Dad. Remembering you this Father's Day. Love, Joyce, Lori, Dawn, T.J. and Toby

