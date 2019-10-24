My Sister Karen L. Mills April 15, 1954 - Oct 24, 2018 I Miss You! I cried when you passed away, I still cry today. Although I loved you dearly, I couldn't make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest. GOD broke my heart to prove to me he only takes the best. Love and miss you dearly big sis. Becky Manning

