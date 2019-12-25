Brittney Miller Merry Christmas to our Angel in Heaven. The legacy you left us was of love & happiness. You brought joy and happiness from the moment of your birth. Now in Heaven your an Angel as you were on Earth. Love you so much, Mom
Miller, Brittney
To plant a tree in memory of Brittney Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.