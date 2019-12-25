Brittney Miller Merry Christmas to our Angel in Heaven. The legacy you left us was of love & happiness. You brought joy and happiness from the moment of your birth. Now in Heaven your an Angel as you were on Earth. Love you so much, Mom

To plant a tree in memory of Brittney Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.