Archibald "Archie" Alexander McMillan Beloved son to Mary and Robert, brother to Robert, husband to Carol, father to Carol, Julia, Amanda, Alexandra, Sandy. Raleigh City Tennis Champ, Eagle Scout, Broughton High School Graduate. Captain of the Tennis team and President of the Senior class at Wake Forest College. Captain in the United States Marine Corps. Fought in the Solomon Islands in World War II. North Carolina Legislator, helped found the North Carolina Zoological Park in Asheboro. A wonderful friend, great lawyer, and beloved by many. Happy 100th birthday in heaven, Daddy!
