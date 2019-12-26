Glenn W. Martin Merry Christmas, Sweetheart. Today, December 26, marks your second Christmas in heaven - what a glorious time that must be! I am so glad that you are no longer dealing with cancer and the effects of the treatment. I'm so grateful for all of this, but my heart is still broken without you by my side. Every part of my life as I knew it and was comfortable with has changed including my home, friends and daily activities. There isn't anything that remained the same. The tears still flow and the dreams of you happen often. I met you at 15, married you at 18 and spent 52 wonderful years by your side. So, how do I recover from that loss? I am still searching for an answer to that question. You WERE and ARE my life and I will always be your wife. I was so blessed that you chose me to spend your life with and I will always be grateful. I go through the daily routines of life with a broken heart. People don't understand, and of course, they couldn't because they weren't married to you; thankfully, I was. I am still trying to cope and be what you would want me to be and I will continue until God calls me home and I can be reunited with you. Until then, Merry Christmas Darling. I love and miss you so very much. Your loving wife, Brenda.
Martin, Glenn W.
