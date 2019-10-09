Glenn W. Martin 6/17/1943 - 12/26/2017 If roses grow in heaven, Lord, please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my husband's arms and tell him they are from me. Tell him that I love and miss him so, and when he turns to smile, place a kiss upon his cheek And hold him for a while. Because remembering him is easy, I do it every day. But there is an ache within my heart that will never go away. Today would have been our 54th wedding anniversary. Lord, wish him "Happy Anniversary" for me and tell him how much I miss him and that I love him so. Loving wife, Brenda

