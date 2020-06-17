Glenn W. Martin Happy Birthday, Sweetheart! Today is your 3rd birthday in Heaven. I'm sure the angels are celebrating with you today. I am celebrating your life and your love here. My heart is still broken without you by my side. We had 52 wonderful years and, selfishly, I didn't want that to end. I guess I grew up by your side, as I was only 18 when I became your bride. I miss everything about you and, we knew each other so well. I miss your smile, your laughter, your love for sports, your love and respect for me and, as Father's Day is Sunday, I am reminded of how much I miss seeing your love for Tammy & Greg and their families shine. You left such a legacy for them. At this time, honey, we are still going thru a "pandemic" - "Covid 19". - and, oh how our lives have changed. I chuckle at what you might have said about the "toilet paper shortage", having to remember to wear a mask and about the 6ft. social distancing. If I thought I was lonely before the middle of March, little did I know that I would be "quarantined" and "told to stay home". I shed a lot of tears these last 3 months going thru this alone and missing you by my side. But, I am grateful that you are in Heaven, away from pandemics, and away from the pain from the cancer you had endured. I pray to God for strength to endure the loss your death has left me. I can't do any of this without His help. I love you so much. Happy Birthday and Happy Father's Day to the BEST husband any woman could ever wish for. Until we are together in Heaven, your loving wife of 52 years, Brenda
