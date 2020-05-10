Sadako Leftwich In loving memory of the love of my life and the mother to our sons, Frank and John. We miss and love you more every day. Happy Mother's Day in Heaven, Bill, Frank and John

To plant a tree in memory of Sadako Leftwich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.