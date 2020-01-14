Sadako Leftwich 1/14/1930 - 3/30/2019 Happy Birthday to the love of my life on your first birthday in Heaven. When God called you to Heaven, you did not go alone, my heart and soul went with you. I love and miss you more every day. Love, Bill
Sadako Leftwich
