Sadako K. Leftwich 1/14/1930 - 3/30/2019 God sent an angel to earth to give us the joy of Heaven in our lives. I was blessed to have her as my wife. We were blessed to call her Mom. All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Our memories are keepsake. God has you in his keeping and we have you in our heart. We love and miss you more every day. Your husband Bill, Sons Frank and John

To plant a tree in memory of Sadako Leftwich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.