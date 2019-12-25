Clarence Jett Layman Remembering you on Christmas Day and everyday our Husband, Father, & Grandfather who left us February 21, 2001 Always in our Hearts, Wife, Dorothy Layman & Family
Layman, Clarence Jett
To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Layman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.