Lee Lawrence 10/4/1927 ~ 12/4/2007 Twelve years ago you entered that Land. There was beautiful music by the Angel Band. You are now happy and have no pain. But we just have to say how much we miss you again. Sadly missed by Wife, Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandsons

