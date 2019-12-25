Marion M. Lancaster 3/13/1928 ~ 3/29/2001 She never looked for praises. She was never one to boast. She just went on quietly working. For the ones she loved the most. Her dreams were seldom spoken. Her wants were very few. And most of the time her worries. Went unspoken, too. She was there…A firm Foundation Love, Donna and BJ
Lancaster, Marion M.
