Dwight Richard (Dick) Kerns 11/23/1946 ~ 11/11/2011 He touched many people's lives during his lifetime-- hope he will always be especially remembered for his honesty, generosity, being a "true friend" and his unique sense of humor. We thank God every day that he left many memories that can never be erased no matter how many years have passed and shared his special love that will go on forever. Mary Lou & family

