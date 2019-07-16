Henry Jordan Sr. My dear husband was taken unexpectedly 2 years ago while on his morning walk. He was hit by a car that jumped on the sidewalk and knocked him on the street. Lord I didn't have a chance to say goodbye... I have pain that seems unending. Henry was a source of comfort, love, joy, and companionship. He loved and praised our God. He helped so many people, praying for them, and just being their friend. We can never forget God will take care of him. Rest in peace, my love until we meet again. Love your wife, Joyce Jordan; children, Whimpy, Hosea, Bridget, Tamekia

