Milton R. (Horn) Jones Sr. 5/22/1949 ~ 3/11/2015 Our heart goes home at Christmas. I guess it always will. Once a family filled with joyous sounds, echos loud and clear. But in our heart you are a part of this Christmas year. Merry Christmas Milton with Love, Your 5th in Heaven. Missing you, Your Wife, Children & Family
Milton R. (Horn) Jones Sr.
