Sally Hypes Goodbyes are not forever Goodbyes are not the end They simply mean I will miss you until we meet again Happy Mother's Day We love you, Jennifer, Sally Ann, and Robert Lee

To plant a tree in memory of Sally Hypes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.