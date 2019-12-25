Celebrating the Lives of Our Children During the Holidays
A part of our lives today and always.
Kevin Wayne Butler
Leslie Michelle Crawford
Kevin Michael Duddy
Lee Elliott
Tia Gardner
Marissa Faith Handy
Anna Asher Lester
Jeffrey Byron Stiff
Daniel Alan Swestyn
Mitchell Wayne Wheeler
Halie Yaunsem
Compassionate Friends offers grief support after the death of a child of any age, turning the pain of grief into the elixir of hope. Meetings: 2nd Thursday at 7 p.m. Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Rd., Roanoke, Va. 540-797-9470
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.