Celebrating the Lives of Our Children During the Holidays

A part of our lives today and always.

Kevin Wayne Butler

Leslie Michelle Crawford

Kevin Michael Duddy

Lee Elliott

Tia Gardner

Marissa Faith Handy

Anna Asher Lester

Jeffrey Byron Stiff

Daniel Alan Swestyn

Mitchell Wayne Wheeler

Halie Yaunsem

Compassionate Friends offers grief support after the death of a child of any age, turning the pain of grief into the elixir of hope. Meetings: 2nd Thursday at 7 p.m. Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Rd., Roanoke, Va. 540-797-9470

