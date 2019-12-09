Walter Hartley 12/9/1947 - 10/18/2011 Happy Birthday Dear Walter Today would have been your 72nd and we are remembering you today as we do everyday. Knowing you are well and happy brings a smile to our faces. I hear they take good care of you in Paradise. Save us a place....until we meet again. All our Love, Martha and Chase
