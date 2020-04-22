Kevin Patrick Hartley Oct. 21,1994 - Apr. 22, 2015 Missing you. Wishing you had reached out. Hoping others with depression, suicide thoughts reach out. 800-273-8255 national suicide lifeline. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org

