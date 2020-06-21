Robert Harris Sr. Happy Fathers Day in Heaven Dad, your guiding hand will remain on our shoulders forever. We miss you every day you're gone. Until we meet again... We Love You Elizabeth, Belinda, Melonie, Robbie

